Vivo Y76 has been launched as the latest smartphone of the company's Y series in Malaysia. It has been launched in the market with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and Dimensity 700 chipset. This 5G phone from Vivo comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and 44W fast charging support.

Price

Vivo Y76 5G has been launched in Malaysia in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its price is 1,299 MYR (Malaysia's currency), around Rs 23,000. Vivo has introduced this smartphone in Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space color options. The sale of Vivo Y76 5G will start in Malaysia through Lazada and Shopee sites.

To recall, Vivo Y76S 5G was launched in China last week for CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,800) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In addition, its top variant 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was launched for CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,200).

Specifications

The Vivo Y76 5G features Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12, a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD, a 4,100mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a tertiary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, it has a microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

The company has given Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, and dual-SIM slots for connectivity. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a fingerprint sensor.

The company is also launching the Vivo V23e 5G in the Thailand market today. The event will begin at 6.30 pm GMT+7 (5 pm IST) today in Thailand.