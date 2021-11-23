comscore Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery
News

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery

Mobiles

The Vivo Y76 5G features Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12, a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display, a 4,100mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support, and a triple rear camera setup

vivo y76 launch

Image: Twitter

Vivo Y76 has been launched as the latest smartphone of the company’s Y series in Malaysia. It has been launched in the market with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and Dimensity 700 chipset. This 5G phone from Vivo comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and 44W fast charging support. Also Read - Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

Price

Vivo Y76 5G has been launched in Malaysia in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its price is 1,299 MYR (Malaysia’s currency), around Rs 23,000. Vivo has introduced this smartphone in Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space color options. The sale of Vivo Y76 5G will start in Malaysia through Lazada and Shopee sites. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

To recall, Vivo Y76S 5G was launched in China last week for CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,800) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In addition, its top variant 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was launched for CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,200). Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Specifications

The Vivo Y76 5G features Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12, a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD, a 4,100mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a tertiary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, it has a microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

The company has given Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, FM Radio, USB OTG, and dual-SIM slots for connectivity. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a fingerprint sensor.

The company is also launching the Vivo V23e 5G in the Thailand market today. The event will begin at 6.30 pm GMT+7 (5 pm IST) today in Thailand.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
News
Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

Mobiles

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

Smart TVs

Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

Apple might be working on a foldable device

News

Apple might be working on a foldable device

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch

This Apple inspired watch from 1988 up for sale: Details here

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

Mobiles

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale
Vivo V23e 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM: Check specifications, price

Mobiles

Vivo V23e 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM: Check specifications, price
Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

Mobiles

Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23
MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Mobiles

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report
Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix अब लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला लैपटॉप, फ्लिपकार्ट पर रिलीज हुआ टीजर

Instagram के Text To Speech और Voice Effects फीचर का यूज करना है बहुत आसान, जानें तरीका

Reliance Jio को लगा जोरदार झटका, 1.9 करोड़ मोबाइल यूजर्स हुए कम

FFAC 2021: Grand Finals देखने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवार्ड्स, जानें डेट और देखने का तरीका

Free Fire के इस स्पेशल इवेंट में सिर्फ एक डायमंड में मिलेगा शानदार Reward

Latest Videos

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users

News

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users
Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features

News

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11T 5G key detail revealed by the company ahead of India launch
This Apple inspired watch from 1988 up for sale: Details here

Wearables

This Apple inspired watch from 1988 up for sale: Details here
Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

News

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

Mobiles

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale
OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers