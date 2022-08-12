Vivo has launched its mid-range Y-series smartphone called Vivo Y77e 5G in China recently. The highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 13MP rear camera setup, 8GB RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W flash charging. Also Read - Govt is not banning phones by Chinese companies under Rs 12,000: Report

Vivo Y77e 5G pricing, availability in India

Vivo Y77e 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 20,000). The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is not yet revealed. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro to launch in India on August 17: Check expected price, specs

In terms of colours, it comes in Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea (translated) colour variants. Also Read - Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi served notices for duty evasion, FM informs Rajya Sabha

It is not yet confirmed if or when will Vivo Y77e 5G its debut in India.

Vivo Y77e 5G specifications

Vivo Y77e 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display (with 1,080×2,408 pixel resolution) that offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by octa-core 6nm Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset that is paired with Mali G57 GPU. The handset offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OriginOS. Vivo Y77e 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor and a 2P macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset comes with an 8MP front facing camera. The smartphone comes with support for slow-motion, panorama, live photo, super night mode, HDR, multilayer portrait and so on.

As for the battery, the handset is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of measurements, it measures 164 x 75 x 8.25 mm and weighs 194gm.

As mentioned earlier, it is not yet announced if or when will this smartphone debut in India.