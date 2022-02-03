comscore Vivo Y7x Launch in India: Release Date, Price in India, Specs, Features and more
  Vivo Y7x may launch in India: Expected specs, design, price, features and more
Vivo Y7x may launch in India: Expected specs, design, price, features and more

Ahead of the launch, new details of the Vivo Y7x have surfaced online, which provides us with a clear idea about how the device will turn out to be.

Vivo Y7x

Vivo Y7x is expected to launch in India very soon. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched a bunch of new Y series smartphones including the Vivo Y21T, the Vivo Y33T, the Vivo Y21e, the Vivo Y21A, and the Vivo Y75 5G. The company is gearing up to announce the Vivo Y7x in the next few weeks or so. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 9, same day as Redmi Note 11S

Ahead of the launch, new details of the Vivo Y7x have surfaced online, which provides us with a clear idea about how the device will turn out to be. The smartphone is expected to launch either later this month or the first half of March. Also Read - Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021 despite Covid 19 restrictions

Vivo Y7x specifications (expected)

As per a report coming from PassionateGeekz, the Vivo Y7x will come packed with a 6.44-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak didn’t reveal whether the smartphone will include an LCD or an AMOLED panel. It will pack a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face unlock support for security purposes. Also Read - Vivo Y75 5G full specifications leak ahead of the official launch: Check details

The Vivo Y7x is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC with up for up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The leak also revealed that the smartphone will run on the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with FunTouchOS UI. The battery and camera specifications have not been revealed yet.

Besides the specifications, the leak revealed the price range of the upcoming Vivo Y7x. It suggested that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 18000.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Vivo T1 5G in India on February 9. The smartphone is already available in China and the same model is expected to release in the country with the same set of specifications.

The teaser shows that the Vivo T1 5G will sport a sleek design and click brighter and more detailed pictures in low-light situations. The teaser also revealed that the upcoming Vivo phone will offer a gradient design, waterdrop notch, thin bezels, and a triple rear camera module.

The company has confirmed that the Vivo T1 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Vivo T1 5G price

The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. In China, the Vivo T1 5G is available at a starting price of CNT 2,199, which roughly translates to around Rs 26000.

The phone comes in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The same models are expected to be available in India as well.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 4:48 PM IST

