Waiting for Redmi Note 11SE? You may not receive charger in its box

Mobiles

While a phone without its charger in the box is not news, but it may be a little off-putting for potential buyers of Redmi Note 11SE.

redminote11se

Redmi Note 11SE is the company’s next smartphone to arrive in the popular Note 11 series, which already has a convoluted mix of phones. The launch is set for August 26, which is tomorrow, and ahead of that, Redmi has revealed all the specifications, including the box contents. In what may come as a surprise to you, the box will not include a power adapter aka the charger. Also Read - Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad rear camera setup to launch in India on August 26

While a phone without its charger in the box is not news, but it may be a little offputting for Redmi fans. Redmi has so far stayed away from the club of brands that have ditched the in-box charger for either all or some of their phones. But with Redmi Note 11SE, the company may finally resort to the tradeoff. The “package contents” for the Redmi Note 11SE will include only the USB-C cable.

Who started it?

Apple became the first company to ditch the in-box power adapter, citing it will reduce electronic waste and help the environment. It said that most people today already have at least a power adapter lying around in their homes, so not shipping a new one would not hamper the user experience. Its rivals, such as Samsung, criticised the move initially but gave in later. Samsung, along with several other brands, do not include a charger in the phone retail box, citing the same reasons as Apple did. But while the charger went away, the price remained unaffected.

Redmi Note 11SE specifications

The Redmi Note 11SE specifications are already out. It will come with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. For performance, the phone will rock an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G76 GPU. There will be 6GB and 8GB of RAM coupled with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage on the phone. You will get Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 software on the phone.

A 5000mAh battery will fuel the Redmi Note 11SE and it will support the 33W fast charging. You will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. It will be a 4G phone with support for VoLTE and VoWiFi, as well as Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and the company’s staple infrared sensor. For cameras, there will be a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will come with a 13-megapixel camera.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 1:12 PM IST
