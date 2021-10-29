Using an old iPhone? WhatsApp will stop working for you from next week

WhatsApp keeps halting its service for old smartphones including Android and iOS devices. The latest update suggests that the Facebook instant messaging platform will stop working for several iPhones and Android devices from November 1. The reason being WhatsApp will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS. Also Read - Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report

As for iPhones, the update will terminate WhatsApp services for iPhones running on OS older than iOS 10. This suggests that three of the most popular and older iPhone models will not be able to run WhatsApp the messaging platform from November 1, 2021.

These iPhone models include:

–iPhone 6S

–iPhone 6S Plus

–Apple iPhone SE (1st generation)

So, if you are still stuck to one of the three older iPhone models, we suggest you to upgrade to a new model immediately. If that isn’t an option and you are low on budget, you must head over to the Settings menu and upgrade your OS version right now.

Check the version your iPhone is running on, follow the below steps:

-Head over to the Settings menu

-Go to General option

-Tap on About option

The iPhone will show the operating system it is running on and also whether there are any pending software upgrades or not. Whether you are on Android or iPhone, it is always best to upgraded your device to the latest software version to get access to new features.

Additionally, WhatsApp will stop working for several Android phones as well as KaiOS powered devices. The messaging platform has announced to halt services for Android phones running on operating system than Android OS 4.1. The company has revealed that WhatsApp will stop working for devices running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0 or older versions.