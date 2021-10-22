WhatsApp will reportedly stop working for some smartphones starting November 1, 2021. The Facebook-owned company recently announced that it would stop its support for some Android and iOS smartphones. The reason for the termination of services on these smartphones is that the instant messaging app will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS to ensure that the security of the app and the privacy of users are maintained. Also Read - Facebook’s new name could be Meta or Horizon, or will it be called FB?

WhatsApp will focus on the operating system with the most significant number of users for its upcoming features. The company has said that older smartphones will not be able to support the forthcoming WhatsApp features properly. It will also put users at risk of privacy. Users with smartphones supporting Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will run without any problems. However, those using smartphones with older operating systems will witness the end to the access of WhatsApp. Also Read - How to secretly check someone’s WhatsApp status: Follow these steps

You can also head to the WhatsApp FAQ section to check the list of operating systems that won’t run WhatsApp. The Android and iOS users can check the software version they are using by going to the mobile phone settings. The operating system that will not support the app is Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. Also Read - WhatsApp working on a new message reactions feature for iOS users: How it works

How to check and update the Android version

Open your phone’s Settings app. Near the bottom, tap System Click on Advanced Go to System update. See your “Android version” and “Security patch level.”

How to check and update the iOS version

To find the software version installed on your device, go to Settings > General, then tap About. You’ll see all the information about your device, including the version of your iOS device.

List of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working starting from November 1

iPhones

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE (1st generation)

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus f5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Enact

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Big memo

Huawei