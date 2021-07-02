If you want the “cool” tag in tech town, you have to try Windows 11 on your PC. Any PC with a fairly modern 8th Gen Intel processor and newer can support the Insider Build of Windows 11. But what if you manage to boot Windows 11 on a smartphone? After someone pulling it off with a Lumia 950 XL, another developer has managed to boot it on a 2018 OnePlus 6T. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X launched: This is Xiaomi's most expensive laptop ever

A team of developers working on the Renegade Project – a group that puts funky firmware on several devices; managed to run Windows 11 successfully on a OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. A video proof of the same has been shared online, showing a OnePlus 6T going through the installation process and booting into Windows 11. Cool, right? Also Read - Watch: This developer was able to run Windows 11 on 6-year-old Nokia Lumia 950 XL

Windows 11 on OnePlus 6T (Whaaaa!!!)

While the team managed to run it successfully on the OnePlus 6T, there were many aspects of the phone that were dead after that. Wireless connectivity like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are broken, and so is the audio system. Hence, that cool Windows 11 startup sound won’t be audible on this OnePlus. Also Read - Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

What’s working, though, is the touchscreen input, the USB port, and the GPU (partially). If this has got you interested, we still suggest you stay away from this, given that it is only a developer project. Windows 11 on a small 6.4-inch display may look cool but will be difficult to use as a smartphone OS. Additionally, you will get that last OxygenOS update from OnePlus this year.

The report from XDA Developers also mentions the team running a few PC games on this phone. Yes, they have managed to play some demanding PC titles on a OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These titles include CS:GO, GTA 4, NFS Most Wanted (both 2005 and 2012 versions), Far Cry, and more.

It is indeed interesting to see that an old smartphone (by smartphone world standards) can do so much two years after its release. The OnePlus 6 and 6T ran on the Snapdragon 845 platform, and were among the fastest Android phones from that year. It is a shame that OnePlus will drop support for these phones next year.