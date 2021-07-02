comscore Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will iPhones be next?
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?
News

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Mobiles

A developer has managed to boot Windows 11 on a 2018 OnePlus 6T as a side project. The OS was previously tried on a Microsoft Lumia 950XL.

OnePlus 6T

If you want the “cool” tag in tech town, you have to try Windows 11 on your PC. Any PC with a fairly modern 8th Gen Intel processor and newer can support the Insider Build of Windows 11. But what if you manage to boot Windows 11 on a smartphone? After someone pulling it off with a Lumia 950 XL, another developer has managed to boot it on a 2018 OnePlus 6T. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X launched: This is Xiaomi's most expensive laptop ever

A team of developers working on the Renegade Project – a group that puts funky firmware on several devices; managed to run Windows 11 successfully on a OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. A video proof of the same has been shared online, showing a OnePlus 6T going through the installation process and booting into Windows 11. Cool, right? Also Read - Watch: This developer was able to run Windows 11 on 6-year-old Nokia Lumia 950 XL

Windows 11 on OnePlus 6T (Whaaaa!!!)

While the team managed to run it successfully on the OnePlus 6T, there were many aspects of the phone that were dead after that. Wireless connectivity like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are broken, and so is the audio system. Hence, that cool Windows 11 startup sound won’t be audible on this OnePlus. Also Read - Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

oneplus, oneplus 6, oneplus 6t, oneplus 6 open beta, oneplus 6t open beta

What’s working, though, is the touchscreen input, the USB port, and the GPU (partially). If this has got you interested, we still suggest you stay away from this, given that it is only a developer project. Windows 11 on a small 6.4-inch display may look cool but will be difficult to use as a smartphone OS. Additionally, you will get that last OxygenOS update from OnePlus this year.

The report from XDA Developers also mentions the team running a few PC games on this phone. Yes, they have managed to play some demanding PC titles on a OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These titles include CS:GO, GTA 4, NFS Most Wanted (both 2005 and 2012 versions), Far Cry, and more.

It is indeed interesting to see that an old smartphone (by smartphone world standards) can do so much two years after its release. The OnePlus 6 and 6T ran on the Snapdragon 845 platform, and were among the fastest Android phones from that year. It is a shame that OnePlus will drop support for these phones next year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 2, 2021 9:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Windows 11: How to join Windows Insider Program, check desktop compatibility with next-gen Windows OS

Affordable 5G smartphones: Is it wise to buy them now or choose 4G alternatives?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Mobiles

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?
Mi Notebook Pro X launched: This is Xiaomi's most expensive laptop ever

Laptops

Mi Notebook Pro X launched: This is Xiaomi's most expensive laptop ever
Watch: This developer was able to run Windows 11 on 6-year-old Nokia Lumia 950 XL

News

Watch: This developer was able to run Windows 11 on 6-year-old Nokia Lumia 950 XL
Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Features

Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched
Windows 11 beta testing will give 7th Gen Intel processors a chance

News

Windows 11 beta testing will give 7th Gen Intel processors a chance

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India हुआ लॉन्च, अब सभी को मिलेगा देसी PUBG Mobile का मजा

Vivo S10 फोन MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC और 12GB RAM के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा

Oppo ने बढ़ाई कई स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, देखिए पूरी प्राइस लिस्ट

Google खत्म कर रहा है APK फाइल, क्या अब साइड-लोड नहीं हो पाएंगे एंड्रॉइड ऐप?

Google SMS ऐप में आई अपडेट, अपने आप डिलीट हो जाएंगे पुराने OTP मैसेज

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage
News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage
Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?

Mobiles

Windows 11 now on OnePlus 6T after Lumia 950XL: Will the iPhone be next?
Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched

News

Top Tech News Today: Realme Buds 2 Neo, Dizo GoPods D TWS, Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched
LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

Deals

LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here
Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers