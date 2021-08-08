World's smallest 4G smartphone is currently available at around Rs 7,500: Details here

Chinese OEM, Mony has just launched its Mony Mint smartphone, which it claims is the world’s smallest 4G-enabled smartphone. The smartphone features a 3-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the Palm Phone, which comes with a 3.3-inch display. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 89.5*45.5*11.5mm. Also Read - How to download Facebook videos for free on Android, iOS, and Windows

Mony Mint: Price

Mony Mint is priced at $150 (approximately Rs 11,131) and as an early bird offer the device is being offered at $100 (approximately Rs 7,421) on the crowdfunding website, Indiegogo. Apart from the $100 early bird slots, there are $115 and $130 Early Bird, and Indiegogo Special slots, respectively. The device will start shipping in November.

Mony Mint: Specifications

Mony Mint is claimed to be the world's smallest 4G smartphone and it comes with dual SIM card support. It sports a 3-inch display with a resolution of 854×450. The device will be powered by an unnamed 1.5GHz quad-core CPU paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It will run Google’s Android 9 operating system with a custom skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 1,250mAh polymer battery.

The device will come with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. Additionally, the device will support American and European bands.

If you want to purchase the phone, you can head over to its Indiegogo micro-site and pre-book a model for you. The device will then start shipping in November.