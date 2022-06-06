Apple hosted its annual developers’ conference — the worldwide developers’ conference or WWDC 2022 tonight. At the event, Apple announced the iOS 16, which succeeds iOS 15 that was launched last year. iOS 16 brings a host of new features to Apple’s mobile operating system. The list includes a new and updated Lock-screen, updated Focus and Messages apps. Also Read - WWDC 2022: Apple announces watchOS 9

iOS 16 features: What’s New?

Lockscreen

Apple has made major updates to iOS' lockscreen. Now, users can completely customise their lockscreens — a feature that was earlier limited to Android smartphones. Now, users can not only change styles but also font, background and text colour of the details displayed on their lockscreens. Users can also have multiple lockscreens based on their specific requirements. Users can also use a feature called Photo Shuffle, iOS 16 users can also opt for a select bunch of photos to be displayed throughout the day.

Focus

Apple has also made changes to Focus. Now, users can have separate Focuses with customised lockscreens in iOS 16-powered devices.

Messages

Apple is bringing three new features to Messages, which include ability to edit messages, undo send messages to recall sent messages and the ability to mark a message thread as read.

SharePlay

Apple is bringing SharePlay to apps. It is also bringing SharePlay to Messages, which in turn will enable users to share details using SharePlay directly from Messages.

On-device dictation

Apple is bringing on-device dictation to iPhones. This feature will enable users to move between voice and touch simultaneously. Apple says that now, the keyboard will stay open, which will enable users to switch between using voice-based commands to touch-based commands easily. Additionally, users will be able to add punctuation and emojis using voice commands.

Live Text

This feature has been updates such that users can pause a video and interact with text on screen. Also, this feature is now available in Apple’s Translate app.

Visual Lookup

This feature enables users to touch and hold a segment in an image and paste it in the company’s Messages app.

Maps

Apple is also releasing major updates to Maps. The company has introduced a new multi-stop routing feature that will enable users to add up to 15 stops to their routes in advance. Apple has also added a feature called Transit that makes it easier for users to see transit fares and balance of their transit cards. Additionally, the company is bringing its new city experience to six cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami and Sydney among others.

Family Sharing

Now, parents will be able to set age-appropriate restrictions to their kids’ apps. They can also set new device using this feature.