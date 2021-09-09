The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is set to get a 5G sibling in India soon. The company teased the arrival at the time of the Mi 11 Lite 4G’s launch and the latest leak suggests that it will arrive pretty soon. Also Read - Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge on Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship

As a per report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will be launched in India as Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition), which could be a result of the scrapping of the Mi branding. Also Read - Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE coming to India soon

It is suggested that the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite will launch in India this month. The company is expected to start with the promotions and teasers in a few days. Hence, a Xiaomi mid-ranger is on the horizon. Also Read - Five unique smartphones that you can buy in India in September 2021

The phone is said to have “Lisa” as the codename and a model number 2109119DI and It is spotted on multiple certifications sites, hence, a launch is imminent.

While details regarding the smartphone aren’t fully known, it is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. This is the same chip we saw on the Realme GT Master Edition and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. Although, the global Mi 11 Lite 5G gets a Snapdragon 780G SoC.

Other details are expected to be similar to the ones seen on the global Mi 11 Lite 5G. To recall, the smartphone comes with the same lightweight design as the 4G variant. it features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It gets up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device gets three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel. It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, multifunctional NFC, and more. While the price remains unknown, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is expected to fall under Rs 30,000 in India.