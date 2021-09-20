Xiaomi recently revealed that it will launch a new 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India this month. which has already been launched globally as the Mi 11 Lite NE 5G and before it finally reaches India, details on its price have now leaked. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Indian launch date officially revealed

From the looks of it, it appears similar to the price of the Mi 11 Lite that launched in India just recently. Here are the details to look at.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price leaked

As per the leakster Debayan Roy, the 11 Lite NE 5G will start at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. This is the same as the starting price of the Mi 11 Lite. The phone will get two more variants: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. However, their price remains unknown.

The smartphone is also expected to come in four colour options and one of them will be available at a later stage. To recall, the global variant gets Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, and Snowflake White colours.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will launch in India in 3 Variants

6+128 GB- Rs 21,999

8+128GB

8+256GB 🛑It will launch in 4 Colours

3 colours will be available after launch & 1 Colour will come later 🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing❤️🔥 https://t.co/inDwf6qaTZ pic.twitter.com/DBGP1Zc4eZ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 17, 2021

It is also suggested that Xiaomi will decrease the price of the Mi 11 Lite, which will be Rs 19,990 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB/128GB variant will most likely be discontinued.

For those who don’t know, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will launch in India on September 29. It will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. This is the same SoC seen on the Realme GT Master Edition and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

The device gets three rear cameras (64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel telemacro) and a 20-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Additionally, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, dual speakers, and more.