Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is all set to launch in India today at 12PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel as well as social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and more. Once released, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Amazon’s Echo Show 15 can wall-mount, looks more like a photo frame

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE was launched globally alongside the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The upcoming smartphone is said to be an upgraded version of the Mi 11 Lite, which launched in India earlier this year. It is likely that the global version of the 11 Lite NE will make it to India with the same set of specifications. Also Read - Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Xiaomi 11 Lite specs

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE global version comes packed with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90hz screen refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification. The company is touting that the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE to be the lightest and slimmest 5G smartphone ever. The Mi 11 Lite is also among the slimmest 5G smartphones available in the country right now. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in September: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro, and more

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be microSD card support as well to expand the storage further.

In terms of camera specifications, the Xiaomi smartphone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a primary 64-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Some of the other features of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE include MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 12 5G bands, dual SIM support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, and more.

Xiaomi 11 Lite price in India

The original pricing of the Xiaomi 11 Lite is yet to be revealed. We expect the upcoming 5G smartphone to launch at a higher price than the existing Mi 11 Lite, which is currently available at a starting price of Rs 21,999. Some reports suggest that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G could start at a price of Rs 24,999 and go up to Rs 27,999.