Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Xiaomi announces its first launch event for the year 2022 in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed to launch the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in the country next month. The launch date is set for January 6.

Like all other launch events these days, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be unveiled via a virtual medium.

Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. As per the company, the upcoming smartphone will come packed with 120W fast charging support.

This is the first smartphone to come with support for over 100W fast charging in India. The company claims that the 120W HyperCharge solution can charge a battery to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications

As per reports, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and come packed with the same set of specifications.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in China comes packed with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display includes a hole punch that includes a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera system that consists of a 108-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, which is expandable via a microSD card support. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery paired with up to 120W fast charging out-of-the-box.

Some of the other specifications include — 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, JBL stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and much more.