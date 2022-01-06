Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G launched: Price in India, offers, specs, and more

Xiaomi’s new year celebration in India began with two new mid-rangers- Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G. The highlight of the new series is the 120W super-fast charging on the HyperCharge model. Both the devices come with 5G support. The new series has been launched for a price starting at Rs 24,999. Here are all the details on the Xiaomi 11i series. Also Read - Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specs, and more

Xiaomi 11i, 11i HyperCharge price in India, availability

Starting with the vanilla model, the Xiaomi 11i 5G base model with 6GB/128GB storage comes for a price of Rs 24,999. The 8GB/128GB storage variant costs Rs 26,999. Also Read - Smartphone brands that are building electric cars

As for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, the company has brought the base model for a price of Rs 26,999 (6GB/128GB), while the top-end version (8GB/128GB) is priced at Rs 28,999. In terms of availability, the new Xiaomi smartphone lineup will go on sale from January 12. Consumers will be able to buy the devices from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail outlets. Also Read - Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

Xiaomi has bundled a Rs 1,500 ‘New Year’ discount and up to Rs. 2,500 cashback on using SBI cards on both handsets. Those owning Redmi phones are eligible for an additional exchange of Rs 4,000.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specs

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness of 1200nits. Powering the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition on top.

For clicking photos, it offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery and bundles a 120W adapter. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front for shooting selfies. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi 11i specs

Xiaomi 11i carries similar features to that of the HyperCharge model. The only difference in both models is the battery capacity. The Xiaomi 11i packs a slightly bigger 5,160mAh battery and supports a 67W fast charging solution. Both devices have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Hi-res audio certification, and Hi-res wireless certification.