comscore Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
News

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India teased, could likely come under Rs 30,000, the phone is confirmed to sport a 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

xiaomi-11i-hypercharge

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is scheduled to launch in India next week. While the company has confirmed the phone to come with 120W fast charging support, and a 120Hz refresh rate display, Xiaomi has now teased the price of the smartphone in a recent media interview. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X India launch tipped: Here’s everything you need to know

As per an India Today report, Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy during an interview said that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India will be placed between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, suggest imminent launch

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which will arrive as the rebadged Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India was launched under a similar price range in China. The handset was priced at CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,200) for the base model, while the high-end model came for a cost of CNY 2,299 (around Rs 26,900). Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications (leaked and confirmed)

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is confirmed to feature a 120Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. As per the teasers, the handset will have a 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It will have Dolby Atmos support as well. The highlight of the upcoming Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be the super-fast charging solution at 120W that is claimed to charge the handset from 0-100 percent in 15 minutes.

The Chinese OEM even revealed the colour options of the new Xiaomi smartphone. As per an updated microsite, the phone will be offered in three colour shades-Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, and Stealth Black. The handset will be sold online via e-retail platform Flipkart. The e-retailer has already dropped a few hints on the website to create hype around Xiaomi 11i series ahead of its formal debut in India. Xiaomi 11i series will be officially revealed in the country on January 6.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 7:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Mobiles
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
OnePlus 10 Pro spotted on the 3C certification website; might support 80W charging

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro spotted on the 3C certification website; might support 80W charging

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Electric Vehicle

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1000 to up your game in new year

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12X India launch expected soon: Here s everything you need to know
Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, indicate imminent launch
MIUI 13 stable update roadmap revealed: From Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Redmi Note 10 series

News

MIUI 13 stable update roadmap revealed: From Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to Redmi Note 10 series
Xiaomi Watch S1 launched with sapphire glass-covered display, leather straps, 117 sports modes: Check specifications, price, features

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch S1 launched with sapphire glass-covered display, leather straps, 117 sports modes: Check specifications, price, features

हिंदी समाचार

2021 के 5 बेस्ट Free Fire Bundles, इनके कॉस्ट्यूम आपके कैरेक्टर्स को देंगे एक शानदार लुक

कर्मचारी पेंशन स्किम में नॉमिनी अपडेट करने में हो रही है दिक्कत? इस तरह करें फिक्स

Bajaj ऑटो करेगा 300 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश, तैयार होगा नया इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल प्लांट

स्मार्टफोन का स्टोरेज हो गया है फुल? इस तरह आसानी से Google Drive पर अपलोड करें फाइल

Free Fire में 2021 के पांच बेस्ट Character और Pet कॉम्बिनेशन, इनके साथ हर गेम में मिलेगी धांसू जीत

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Mobiles
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know
Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Electric Vehicle

Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations
Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro Plus camera details tipped ahead of its September 2022 launch
Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price
Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

News

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers