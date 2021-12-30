Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge expected price in India, specs, launch: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is scheduled to launch in India next week. While the company has confirmed the phone to come with 120W fast charging support, and a 120Hz refresh rate display, Xiaomi has now teased the price of the smartphone in a recent media interview. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X India launch tipped: Here’s everything you need to know

As per an India Today report, Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy during an interview said that the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India will be placed between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S appears on certification sites, suggest imminent launch

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which will arrive as the rebadged Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India was launched under a similar price range in China. The handset was priced at CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,200) for the base model, while the high-end model came for a cost of CNY 2,299 (around Rs 26,900). Also Read - Top foldable phones likely to launch in 2022

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specifications (leaked and confirmed)

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is confirmed to feature a 120Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. As per the teasers, the handset will have a 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It will have Dolby Atmos support as well. The highlight of the upcoming Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be the super-fast charging solution at 120W that is claimed to charge the handset from 0-100 percent in 15 minutes.

The Chinese OEM even revealed the colour options of the new Xiaomi smartphone. As per an updated microsite, the phone will be offered in three colour shades-Camo Green, Pacific Pearl, and Stealth Black. The handset will be sold online via e-retail platform Flipkart. The e-retailer has already dropped a few hints on the website to create hype around Xiaomi 11i series ahead of its formal debut in India. Xiaomi 11i series will be officially revealed in the country on January 6.