Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch today: Livestream details, expected price, specs, and more

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is set to launch in India today. A few key details of the upcoming smartphone are already known, courtesy of the teasers dropped by the brand. The smartphone is confirmed to get a 120W super-fast charging solution and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The virtual launch event will commence today at 12 PM IST. Also Read - Smartphone brands that are building electric cars

Several reports indicate the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge to arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ which was launched in China a few months back. That said, here’s how to get price, specs details right from the event. Also Read - Big Blow to Xiaomi India as DRI slaps Rs 653 crore notice for tax evasion

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch today: How to watch live stream

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge India launch will happen at 12 PM IST. Users can get details about the product launch online by heading to Xiaomi India’s YouTube Channel or can simply tap on the embedded link below. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Income Tax laws

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India will fall between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 as per an IndiaToday report. If reports are to be believed, the new Xiaomi phone will compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge specs

As far as specs are concerned, Xiaomi HyperCharge 11i will be among the first in India to offer MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits peak brightness. It could likely have a centered punch-hole to accommodate the selfie camera.

The processor could be paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. For taking photographs, the phone might offer a triple camera system having a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. To handle selfies, it could get a 16-megapixel sensor upfront. The phone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.