News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Amazon teaser surfaces online ahead of launch on January 19

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It will also come with support for 120W fast charging, just like Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

xiaomi-11-t-pro

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Xiaomi 11T Pro in India on January 19. Ahead of the official launch, an Amazon teaser has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase in India from the Amazon India website. Additionally, it will also be available at Mi.com and Mi Store. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with support for 120W fast charging. This functionality was just available in the newly launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge as of now. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

The upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 57,000 in India, reported 91Mobiles. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, and Redmi 10 2022 launching in India soon: Check details

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro (European version) comes with a 6.67-inch 10bit AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, and touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz. The display supports HDR10+ as well. The smartphone runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage options.

The handset comes with dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and has liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the Xiaomi 11T Pro phone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the centered punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery backup, Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge fast charge solution. The phone is expected to be available in three colour variants- Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, and Meteorite Gray.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 11:01 AM IST

