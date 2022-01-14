Xiaomi is all set to launch Xiaomi 11T Pro “HyperPhone” in India on January 19. The smartphone is confirmed to come with Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate display and 120W fast charging support. The Amazon teaser of the smartphone also reveals that the smartphone will come in a Celestial Magic colour variant. A report by My Smart Price suggests that the smartphone will come with Harman Kardon speakers. The report further tipped the expected India pricing, variants and more details of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro Amazon teaser surfaces online ahead of launch on January 19

According to the report, the India variant of Xiaomi 11T Pro will come with “Harmon Kardon-tuned dual speakers”. In terms of storage, the smartphone is expected to be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. The information about the three storage variants was earlier tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar. As for pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000- Rs 50,000 in India.

For the unversed, Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available for purchase in India during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale, just like the OnePlus 9RT that will debut today in India.

The handset is likely to come with the same specifications as the European model.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications, features

Xiaomi 11T Pro (European version) comes with a 6.67-inch 10bit AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, and touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz. The display supports HDR10+ as well. The smartphone runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage options.

The handset comes with dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and has liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the Xiaomi 11T Pro phone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the centered punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel front camera.

In terms of battery backup, Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge fast charge solution. The phone is expected to be available in three colour variants- Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, and Meteorite Gray.