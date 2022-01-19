Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch live stream, specifications, price, features

Xiaomi’s Hyperphone, i.e., Xiaomi 11T Pro, will debut in India today, i.e., January 19. Ahead of the official launch, several important details about this smartphone were revealed. The essential feature in Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will be 120W fast charging support. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

How to watch the live stream:

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G smartphone will be launched today at 12 pm. If you want to watch its launch event live, then you can go to the company’s official website for this. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro with Snapdragon 888 SoC India launch set for January 19

Price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone has been launched in Europe, where its 8GB + 128GB storage model costs EUR 649, i.e., Rs 54,500. Additionally, the price of the 12GB + 256GB model is EUR 749 i.e., around Rs 62,900. The starting price of this smartphone in India is expected to be around Rs 50,000. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro leaks suggest Harman Kardon speakers, 12GB RAM and more

To recall, Xiaomi 11i 5G, launched on January 6, starts in India at Rs. 26,999.

Specifications

According to the dedicated microsite, this upcoming smartphone will have a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor will be present in this phone. The microsite revealed that this phone would get support for 120W fast charging, which means that the phone can be fully charged in 17 minutes.

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. On the front, it will get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The new Xiaomi smartphone will feature a stereo speaker setup, tuned by Harman Kardon. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone’s dimensions are 164.1×76.9×8.8mm, and it weighs only 204 grams.