Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India
Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

Xiaomi 11T Pro confirmed to launch in India on January 19, will get this Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge feature.

Xiaomi 11T Pro launch date in India has finally been announced. The mid-ranger that was introduced in Europe is now making its way to the Indian market. Xiaomi confirming the launch on Twitter stated the handset to be showcased on January 11. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second device in the portfolio to offer 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge was the first from the company to offer this fast charging capability in India. To recall, the OEM dropped a hint of the handset launch during the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G virtual launch last week. Also Read - Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge alternatives: Vivo V23 Pro, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo 2 and more

The smartphone was launched in the European market for a starting price of EUR 649 (around Rs 54,500) for the 8GB/128GB storage model. The 8GB/256GB storage variant, and 12GB/256GB option came with price tags of EUR 699 (around Rs 58,700), and EUR 749 (around Rs 62,900) respectively. Xiaomi might apply an aggressive pricing strategy in India to counter its rivals. Also Read - Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G launched: Price in India, offers, specs, and more

Xiaomi 11T Pro (European version) features a 6.67-inch 10bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz. The display has HDR10+ compatibility as well. Internally, the phone runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage options. It boasts dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and has liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation. For security, it gets arc side fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the Xiaomi phone includes a trio on the rear side, housing a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the centered punch-hole cutout accommodates a 16-megapixel front camera. As for battery backup, it packs a huge 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W HyperCharge fast charge solution. The phone was introduced in three colour shades- Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, and Meteorite Gray.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 9:14 PM IST

