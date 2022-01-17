comscore Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro with Snapdragon 888 SoC India launch set for January 19
News

Xiaomi 11T Pro with Snapdragon 888 SoC India launch set for January 19

Mobiles

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is speculated to come in three RAM and storage variants, including 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Xiaomi-11T-Pro-India

At the end of the live stream of the Xiaomi 11i series, the company teased the arrival of another 120W fast-charging smartphone called ‘The Hyperphone.’ The name of the upcoming ‘Xiaomi HyperPhone’ is Xiaomi 11T Pro. The launch of this smartphone was confirmed in India on January 19. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro leaks suggest Harman Kardon speakers, 12GB RAM and more

The smartphone debuted in Europe last year with features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging. A webpage has been live on Amazon India with some of the key specifications and features. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro Amazon teaser surfaces online ahead of launch on January 19

 Price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is speculated to come in three RAM and storage variants, including 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options. Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India could be between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

To recall, Xiaomi 11i 5G, which was launched on January 6, starts in India at Rs. 26,999.

Xiaomi 11T Pro India launch January 11, Xiaomi 11T Pro features, Xiaomi 11T Pro 120W HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India, Xiaomi 11T Pro specs, Xiaomi 11T Pro sale in India, Xiaomi

Specifications

The tech giant launched the 11T Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in Europe. We can expect the same processor to be available on the India variant. The new Xiaomi smartphone will feature a stereo speaker setup, which will be tuned by Harman Kardon.

The European variant comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, a triple camera setup including a 108MP main camera sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 5MP tele-macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front camera sensor.

According to the live microsite on Amazon, the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro will come with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a 10bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone will get 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge charging support which can fully charge the smartphone in 17 minutes.

The dimensions of the phone are 164.1×76.9×8.8mm, and the weight will be 204 grams. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) Blaster, and USB Type-C port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 12:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 17, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
Mobiles
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

OnePlus 9RT 5G is on sale today: Check pricing, sale offers

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT 5G is on sale today: Check pricing, sale offers

Tecno Pova Neo to launch in India on January 20: Expected specs, pricing

Mobiles

Tecno Pova Neo to launch in India on January 20: Expected specs, pricing

Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

Electric Vehicle

Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
Xiaomi 11T Pro might come with Harman Kardon speakers: Report

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro might come with Harman Kardon speakers: Report
Xiaomi 11T Pro Amazon India availability confirmed: All we know

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro Amazon India availability confirmed: All we know
Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India
Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, and Redmi 10 2022 set to launch in India soon: Specifications, Price, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, and Redmi 10 2022 set to launch in India soon: Specifications, Price, more

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में भारतीय सर्वर के लिए आज जारी हुआ रिडीम कोड, मिल रहा यह धांसू रिवॉर्ड

पंडित बिरजू महाराज को गैजेट से था बहुत लगाव

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फ्री रिचार्ज वाला यह मैसेज हो रहा वायरल, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Flipkart Sale: शुरू हो गई सेल, Samsung, Realme और Oppo के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहे जबरदस्त ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
Mobiles
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India
Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

News

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme
Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apps

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers