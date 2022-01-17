Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

At the end of the live stream of the Xiaomi 11i series, the company teased the arrival of another 120W fast-charging smartphone called ‘The Hyperphone.’ The name of the upcoming ‘Xiaomi HyperPhone’ is Xiaomi 11T Pro. The launch of this smartphone was confirmed in India on January 19. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro leaks suggest Harman Kardon speakers, 12GB RAM and more

The smartphone debuted in Europe last year with features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging. A webpage has been live on Amazon India with some of the key specifications and features. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro Amazon teaser surfaces online ahead of launch on January 19

Price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is speculated to come in three RAM and storage variants, including 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options. Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India could be between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the second smartphone to offer this feature in India

To recall, Xiaomi 11i 5G, which was launched on January 6, starts in India at Rs. 26,999.

Specifications

The tech giant launched the 11T Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in Europe. We can expect the same processor to be available on the India variant. The new Xiaomi smartphone will feature a stereo speaker setup, which will be tuned by Harman Kardon.

The European variant comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, a triple camera setup including a 108MP main camera sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 5MP tele-macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front camera sensor.

According to the live microsite on Amazon, the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro will come with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a 10bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone will get 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge charging support which can fully charge the smartphone in 17 minutes.

The dimensions of the phone are 164.1×76.9×8.8mm, and the weight will be 204 grams. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) Blaster, and USB Type-C port.