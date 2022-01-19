comscore Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India, sale to begin today
Xiaomi 11T Pro launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will go on sale in India today at 2PM.

Image: Xiaomi India/Twitter

Xiaomi earlier this month launched the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India with a gigantic 120W charger. Now, just days later, the company has launched the Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone in India. Dubbed as the ‘Hyperphone’, the newly launched Xiaomi 11T Pro is the successor to the Mi 10T Pro that was launched in India back in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a part of the company’s flagship T-series smartphones and it packs something Xiaomi calls ‘hyper’ features such as hyper charge, hypervisuals, and hyper sound to name a few. Essentially, these are top of the line specifications available in its smartphones, which includes features such as a 120W charger, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 108MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery to name a few. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

Xiaomi 11T Pro price and availability

The newly launched Xiaomi 11T Pro is available in four colour variants – black, blue, purple and white – and three memory variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. Xiaomi is giving an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchases made via Citibank cards and EMIs, post which the price will be reduced to Rs34,999. Also Read - Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge review: Charges really fast, but there’s more to it than that

The second variant features 8GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM and 256GB storage space. It costs Rs 41,999. However, it will be available at a price of Rs 36,999 after a discount of Rs 5,000. The top variant of the phone comes with 12GB of RAM + 3GB of virtual RAM and 256GB storage space. It costs Rs 43,999 and it will be available at a price of Rs 43,999 after a discount of Rs 5,000. In addition to this, Xiaomi is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000 on exchange offers.

As far as sale is concerned, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will go on sale today at 2PM via Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon India and retail outlets.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR 10+ along with Dolby Vision certification. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs the MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security updates on this phone.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera with Samsung’s HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide- sensor with a 120-degree FOV and a 5MP Tele-Macro sensor with support for recording full HD macro videos. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. On the video front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at both 30/60 FPS.

Coming to the battery, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 120W charge, which the company says charges the phone completely in 17 minutes. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual GPS and NaVIC among others.

  Published Date: January 19, 2022 1:41 PM IST

Best Sellers