Xiaomi 11T series, the newly launched flagships from the Chinese brand will likely hit the Indian shores soon. Xiaomi earlier this month introduced Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro. Now a renowned tipster suggests that the successor to the Mi 10T series will make its way to the Indian smartphone market in October.

To recall the new Xiaomi 11T flagship series was launched for a global price starting at Euro 499 (around Rs 43,300) for the vanilla model.

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro India launch likely in October

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, the all-new Xiaomi 11T flagship lineup will be unveiled in India as early as October. The tipster took to Twitter to drop the hint on the new Xiaomi smartphone launch in the country.

“Xiaomi 11T series of smartphones is launching very soon in India. In all likelihood, the lineup (at least the Pro variant) is set for an October launch,” he tweeted.

However, the tipster did suggest that the Chinese smartphone maker could only bring the Pro model to India next month. While the premium phone is tipped to arrive in October, a day before this month-end, Xiaomi will unveil the all-new 11 Lite NE 5G in India. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G India launch is scheduled for September 29.

Xiaomi 11T specs, features

Xiaomi 11T features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS. On the optics front, the phone offers a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a telemacro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The trio is capable of recording 8K videos and has “end-to-end” HDR10+ support. Upfront, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera shooter. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports Xiaomi’s 67W turbo charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specs, features

Xiaomi 11T Pro, the premium among the two gets a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating for added protection. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh that supports a 120W fast charging solution. Xiaomi has promised to provide three Android system upgrades and four years of security patches on the new Xiaomi 11T series. Both the phones come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 11T Pro include- 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB-C port.