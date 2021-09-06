Xiaomi 11T series likely to debut at the global event on September 15

Xiaomi will be hosting a global launch event on September 15 at 8 PM GMT+8, which converts to 1:30 AM IST. At the event, the company is expected to launch its 11T series of smartphones. These will be one of the company’s first devices to ditch the Mi branding, in favour of the full Xiaomi branding. Apart from this, a leaked promo video suggests that the Xiaomi 11T Pro could feature support for 120W HyperCharge technology. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime in-pics: Here's a close look at the new budget Redmi smartphone

The company is officially teasing the launch of new flagship devices and its new “Hyper” fast charging tech. However, it is yet to specify the name of the models or details about the fast charging support. According to a leaked video by GizmoChina, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will feature 120W HyperCharge support and will come with the 120W fast charger inside of the box.

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro: Expected specifications

It is being said that both the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones will sport OLED display panels with a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports state that the 11T Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas, the vanilla 11T will be powered by the MediaTek 1200 SoC.

Both the smartphones are rumoured to come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Both the devices will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. The devices will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with the 11T Pro coming with support for 120W fast charging.

The 11T will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. Whereas, the 11T Pro will sport a 108-megapixel triple camera setup at the back.