Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones were launched in the global market last month. The company did not give any information about launching these phones in India. However, now it seems that Xiaomi can launch these smartphones in India soon. The company is also planning to launch Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2, Watch 2 Lite, and Xiaomi Watch S1 Active in India. The Indian variant of Xiaomi 11T Pro has recently been spotted on the IMEI database.

Now tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some details about these three smartphones. He has shared exclusive information about the RAM + storage and color options of Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi 10 2022, Xiaomi 11T, and 11T Pro smartphones.

Storage

Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone will be offered in India with 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB storage. This phone of Xiaomi will also be offered in White, Blue, and Gray colors.

The Xiaomi 11T smartphone will be brought in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM + storage options. Along with this, this phone will be launched in White, Blue, and Gray colors.

The upcoming Redmi 10 2022 smartphone can be offered in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB options. This phone will be launched in White, Blue, and Gray color options.

Xiaomi 11T 5G specifications

Xiaomi 11T sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage, a triple camera including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FoV, and a tele-macro camera that offers 3x zoom.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ TrueColour display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. It has Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layer protection, a 5000mAh battery, and 120W fast charging support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a triple rear camera including 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telemacro sensor that supports 3x zoom.