Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of March 15 launch: Check expected price, specifications, features

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series in China last month. Two smartphones were launched under this series which include Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. These are the Xiaomi devices that come with the newly launched flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Xiaomi 12 series will be launched globally on March 15. However, the company has not officially revealed the exact launch date, but it is believed that this series can be launched soon. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Ultra tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Check details

The new report claims about the European price of the Xiaomi 12 series which includes starting at €899 for the vanilla Xiaomi 12, while the 12 Pro will start at €1,099. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

According to a report, an official poster about the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series is leaked. The poster reveals that the Xiaomi 12 series will be launched outside China on March 15. The tagline in this poster is Master every scene.

The poster also states that the launch will take place at 8 pm global time and 1.30 pm Indian time. No official information has been revealed from Xiaomi regarding the global launch of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X models so far.

Price

The starting price of Xiaomi 12 is 3,699 Chinese Yuan, i.e., around Rs 43,400, i.e., for a 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM. The second variant is 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, which costs 3,999 Chinese Yuan, i.e., around Rs 46,900.

The top model, i.e., 256 GB storage with 12 GB RAM, is priced at 4,399 Yuan, i.e., around Rs 51,600. Additionally, the starting price of Xiaomi 12 Pro is 4,699 Yuan, i.e., around Rs 55,100, and the starting price of Xiaomi 12X is 3,199 Yuan, i.e., around Rs 37,500.

Specifications

Xiaomi 12 series could come with a punch-hole display along with corning gorilla glass victus protection. As far as camera features are concerned, it will have triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 5G connectivity. The vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor. Whereas Xiaomi 12X comes with Snapdragon 870 SoC. 4500mAh battery is given in Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. In contrast, Xiaomi 12 Pro has a battery of 4500mAh.