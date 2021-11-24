Xiaomi 12 series is likely to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Xiaomi is expected to launch Xiaomi 12 smartphone series by the end of this year. A tipster on Digital Chat Station has revealed a few camera details of the smartphone series ahead of the official launch. As per the post, the series will come with a tweaked camera design and will come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi tops smartphone shipments in India with 24 percent market share: Know details

It is also expected that Xiaomi will bring back the Full HD+ display in the Xiaomi 12 series. With slightly curved edges and a punch hole on the top left corner of the display, the design of the smartphone is likely to remain unchanged. The tipster further revealed that the smartphone series will continue to support fast charging, just like its predecessor. It is expected to come with 100W charging support.

The smartphone series models are also expected to feature an optical fingerprint scanner under the OLED panel. It is expected that the brand will reveal more about the smartphone series' chipset after the Qualcomm event that is scheduled to be held soon.

For the unversed, tipster Kacper Skrzypek citing the codename for the supposed Xiaomi 12 series phone shared specs details via his Twitter account. Revealing the ‘Psyche’ codename, Kacper said that the handset won’t make it to the Indian market. The tipster managed to dig details from an IMEI certification listing that shows the device with 2112123AG model number. The same model number appeared on the TENAA listing as well.

While the Chinese brand is expected to launch several phones under Xiaomi 12 series including Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced, the Xiaomi 12X is tipped to be affordable flagship phone that will likely in a compact form factor. With the interface cloning from Apple devices, Xiaomi seems to be aping the tech giant’s strategy as well to keep a strong footprint in the western market.