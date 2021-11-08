comscore Xiaomi 12 tipped to be the first phone to equip Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 SoC
  Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone
Xiaomi 12 could get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11 flagship phone

Xiaomi 12 series tipped to be the first to ship with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon flagship SoC, the vanilla variant could come with an LTPO 120Hz display.

Representational image

Qualcomm’s upcoming premium SoC, Snapdragon 898 is said to debut at the 2021 Snapdragon Technology Summit this month. While the flagship SoC is said to arrive on Android smartphones in 2022, leaks on the line suggest that Xiaomi could be the first to introduce its smartphone with the Snapdragon 898 mobile platform. Also Read - Best 5G budget phones to buy in India in November 2021

As per reports, Xiaomi 12 series could likely be the one to chip in the new Qualcomm processor. Chinese tipster took to social media to reveal that Xiaomi’s premium phone will be the first phone with the Snapdragon 898 chipset. While Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Huawei, ZTE, Asus, Black Shark, Lenovo, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, and a few other manufacturers are expected to be listed in the first batch for the mobile platform, it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi 2022 Android flagship phone would get similar treatment as the Xiaomi 11. Also Read - Xiaomi to release MIUI 13 by the end of 2021: Revamped design, battery optimisations is underway

Reports suggest that the Snapdragon 898 SoC would be fabricated on Samsung’s 4nm manufacturing process. The chip will use a ‘1+3+4 three-cluster architecture’ design with a super-large Cortex X2 core, and the main frequency at 3.0GHz. Alongside, there will be three Cortex-A710 based mid-cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four ‘efficient’ Cortex-A510 derived cores at 1.79 GHz. The GPU is said to be an Adreno 730 which might bring up to a 20 percent boost in performance. For connectivity, there could be an X65 5G modem, with a theoretical maximum downlink speed of 10Gbps. The chipset is said to be showcased on November 30. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

Leaker IceUniverse shared the purported single and multi-core Geekbench scores of Snapdragon 898 with a 1200 single-core score, and a 3900 multi-core score, and a performance boost of about 15 percent.

Coming to Xiaomi 12, the phone is tipped to get an LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and boasts a 2K resolution. Further leaks suggest that it could be the world’s first to offer a 200-megapixel primary camera. The phone could possibly ship with 120W fast charging and 100W wireless charging support. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 series is said to include two variants- Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The devices could release next month. But while nothing is set in stone, we will have to wait until any of the companies share details on their upcoming roadmap for 2022.

  Published Date: November 8, 2021 9:16 AM IST

