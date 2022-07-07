comscore Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G teaser revealed ahead of launch: Specifications, price, and more
News

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G teaser revealed: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will feature 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor

  • Updated: July 7, 2022 5:10 PM IST
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Teaser

Here's what we know about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G (Image: Xiaomi/Twitter)

Last week, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12S series in the global market, but it seems that the company is not yet done with the series. The Chinese tech giant officially teased the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G on Wednesday via its social media channels. The new phone is expected to launch this month but the date is still not announced. The latest teaser shows two colours: green and pink. This may indicate the colour options for the upcoming handset. The latest renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite also showed the devices in Pink, Green, and Black colour options. Also Read - Xiaomi sale is now live: Best deals on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11S and more

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G: Also Read - Xiaomi spotted testing self-driving tech with a lidar sensor: Details here

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Expected Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 12 Lite was spotted on the Orange Espana site ahead of the launch, by the tipster Roland Quandt. As per the listing, the handset’s variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at EUR 506 (roughly Rs 41,000). Pre-reservation for this smartphone started in Azerbaijan where it is priced at AZM 999 (roughly Rs 46,500) for the same variant. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra alternatives: OnePlus 10 Pro, Galaxy S22 and more

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Expected Specifications

The listing reveals that the new smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution, 402ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display panel will feature HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification.

The upcoming phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and an integrated Adreno 642L GPU. The handset will have 4,300mAh battery and will support 67W fast charging. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will weigh around 173grams and measure 159.30 x 73.70 x 7.29mm, as per the listing. Additionally, the upcoming phone will feature Dolby Atmos-certified dual stereo speakers and only a USB Type-C port. It also offers a triple-rear camera setup including a 108MP primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone uses a 32MP front camera.

  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 5:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 7, 2022 5:10 PM IST

