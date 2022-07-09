comscore Xiaomi 12 Lite launched with OLED display, 108-megapixel cameras
Xiaomi 12 Lite launched with OLED display, 108-megapixel cameras: Price, specifications

Xiaomi 12 Lite borrows heavily from the Xiaomi 12 but it is the successor to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and it will be available in select markets.

Xiaomi 12 Lite has been launched globally with a 120Hz OLED screen.

Xiaomi 12 Lite has finally arrived after a round of leaks and some official teasers by the company. The new Xiaomi 12 Lite is essentially a toned-down Xiaomi 12. However, if you take a look at the new phone’s specifications, you will get the impression of a mid-range flagship, if not a more expensive flagship. There is an OLED screen, 108-megapixel cameras, and fast charging in the mix that make the Xiaomi 12 Lite an option to consider. But the release is limited to select markets, so if you are in India you are going to be disappointed.

The new Xiaomi 12 Lite borrows heavily from the Xiaomi 12 but it is the successor to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. In a video posted on YouTube, Xiaomi showed off the phone from all angles. The phone has a flat design with the camera module almost identical to the ones on the rest of the Xiaomi 12 series. The Xiaomi 12 Lite has arrived in the US and some other select markets, but India is not one of them — at least for now.

Xiaomi 12 Lite price

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has three variants. The one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $400 (roughly Rs 31,700), while a little higher version with 8GB of RAM is priced at $450 (roughly Rs 35,700). The top tier has 8GB of RAM but the storage in it is 256GB and it costs $500 (roughly Rs 40,000). The pre-orders for this phone are now live through online stores.

Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications

By the looks of it, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is a mid-range phone that can pull the crowd that wants a premium phone but without spending what a flagship comes for. The Xiaomi 12 Lite uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset, which is based on the 6nm process and is integrated with an Adreno 642L GPU. The new phone runs Android 12-based MIUI 13. Xiaomi claims videos and games look super crisp and smooth on the 6.55-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, as well as support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The display uses the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, as well.

On the back, the cameras on the Xiaomi 12 Lite include a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor as the main unit, while accompanying it are an 8-megapixel ultrawide F2.4 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Right in the middle of the display is a punch-hole that holds a 32-megapixel Samsung GD2 sensor that has an F2.5 aperture. The front camera has autofocus, which enables features such as selfie portrait mode and Xiaomi Selfie Glow to work efficiently. The Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed through the adapter provided in the box. The phone has dual 5G standby, but its availability will vary from market to market.

  Published Date: July 9, 2022 2:22 PM IST

