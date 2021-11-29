Xiaomi managed to launch the first device that sported Snapdragon 888, last year’s flagship chipset. Even with the new chipset, Xiaomi was expected to take the lead. However, a new report suggests that might not be the case. Xiaomi 12 series devices were expected to be launched in mid-December with the new flagship chipset. However, the launch event is now being reported to be delayed till the end of this month. The delay might cost the Chinese smartphone manufacturer the title of the first smartphone to sport the new Snapdragon 8 chipset. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch

A tipster has revealed that Xiaomi will be launching the new Xiaomi 12 devices at an event on December 28. A report by Gizchina, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, claimed that the Xiaomi launch event has been scheduled for late December. This new timeline might push Xiaomi to the second position, in terms of launching a smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The tipster revealed that Motorola might be able to beat Xiaomi to launch a new flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon chip. The Moto Edge X is expected to be the first smartphone to get the Snapdragon chip. Qualcomm will be conducting the annual tech summit on 30 November where the flagship chipset will be launched.

What we know about Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi is expected to launch at least two new smartphones in the 12 series. The brand may introduce Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. The flagship will be the Xiaomi 12 whereas the 12X might sit under the premium device. Both Xiaomi 12 devices are expected to feature curved displays. The Xiaomi 12 will be the bigger device, whereas the 12X will target buyers who want a compact form factor.

The flagship device might get an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi may give the flagship a 2K resolution whereas, owing to its smaller size, the Xiaomi 12X is expected to get a 1080p display. The device is expected to get a 6.28-inch display.

Additionally, the devices will get fast charging, under-screen fingerprint sensor and a 50MP primary camera. Xiaomi might not go all the way to 120W charging speed for the Xiaomi 12 and limit the speed to 100W in the new flagship.