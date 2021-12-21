comscore Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect
News

Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series launching next week, the company will showcase the trio Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro, with MIUI 13 alongside at the official event in China.

Xiaomi 12 December 28 launch China

Xiaomi 12 series has finally got an official launch date. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the trio- Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and 12 Pro will debut in China on December 28. Xiaomi previously announced the flagship device to have the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 premium SoC onboard. Also Read - Looking for a Christmas gift? Here are our top picks if budget is no bar

Taking to Weibo, Xiaomi’s CEO mentioned the challenges the company had to go through over the past year. The executive even cited the plan of releasing the ‘smart electric car’ in 2024. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite 4G gets MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update in India: Here’s what’s new

As per the Weibo post shared by CEO Lei Jun, Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi, and Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng Thomas, the OEM will introduce the Xiaomi 12 series, and the long-awaited MIUI 13 custom OS next week. Also Read - Top deals on Xiaomi, Redmi and Realme smartphones available during the ongoing sales

Reports in the past revealed the phones to have passed through the certification websites. The listing shared a few key details of what we can expect from Xiaomi’s new series.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro launch December 28 China, Xiaomi 12 specs, Xiaomi 12X specs, Xiaomi 12 Pro specs, Xiaomi 12X specs, Xiaomi MIUI 13, MIUI 13, Xiaomi electric car, Xiaomi

Image Source: OnLeaks

Xiaomi 12 series specs, features (expected)

The vanilla model, Xiaomi 12 is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch curved display with a centre punch-hole to accommodate the front camera. Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are said to get AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The base model could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and include wireless charging as well.  As for the Xiaomi 12X, it is rumoured to have a compact design and equip the Snapdragon 800 series platform- Snapdragon 870 SoC. It may feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports indicate the handset to get a 50-megapixel primary camera and have similar fast charging capability as the regular version. For security, the Xiaomi 12X may have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The top-of-the-line product, Xiaomi 12 Pro is said to get a bigger Quad HD AMOLED display, bigger battery, a 5x telephoto camera, and super-fast 120W charging solution. With the official launch just a few days away, we expect to hear more about the devices prior to their formal debut in China.

  Published Date: December 21, 2021 11:12 AM IST

