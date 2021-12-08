comscore Xiaomi 12 Pro likely to come with 120W fast charging support; spotted on TENAA
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X spotted at TENAA: Know details

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom are likely to launch in March 2022. Both these models might come with almost the same specifications. These smartphones are expected to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ curved edge display that houses a fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi is expected to launch its much-awaited Xiaomi 12 series that might include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X by the end of this month. Ahead of the launch, the three smartphone models have been spotted on the TENAA certification website. These Xiaomi models were spotted with model numbers 2201123C, 2201122C, and 2112123AC on the TENAA website. Also Read - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro might launch by the end of this month

The website reveals that the Xiaomi 12 Pro model has received approval from the 3C authority. It is likely to come with support for 120W fast charging. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12X is expected to come with 67W fast charging support. As for the chipset, Xiaomi 12X might be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC while Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

In addition to these three models, Xiaomi 12 series also includes a Xiaomi 12 Ultra model that is expected to launch in Q1 2022. The smartphone is expected to arrive as an ultimate flagship smartphone.
Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro to join Xiaomi 12 series, will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom are likely to launch in March 2022. Both these models might come with almost the same specifications. These smartphones are expected to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ curved edge display that houses a fingerprint scanner. They are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 778G/780G processor and run on MIUI 13 based on Android 13. Both Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom are expected to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Lite edition might include an ultrawide angle lens and a macro lens and the Lite Zoom edition is expected to come with a telephoto lens instead of the macro lens.

Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to launch globally, including Indian markets but Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom might remain China-exclusive.

Xiaomi 12X expected specifications

As far as specs are concerned, rumour mill suggests Xiaomi 12X will come with a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 compatibility. The panel will have a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels. Powering the phone could be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm mobile platform to be paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone might consist of a 50-megapixel rear camera. The phone might swap the usual side-mounted fingerprint reader for an in-display sensor. The device will reportedly support 67W fast charging solution and include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Details on the memory configuration and front camera res haven’t been revealed by the tipster yet. Although we expect details to surface in the coming days. Readers should keep in note that the upcoming Xiaomi 12X may not be the successor to the Mi 11X in India. However, it won’t be surprising to see the company introduce the phone as a rebranded model under its sub-brand in the country.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 9:23 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Snap ने Lens Fest में क्रिएटर्स के लिए लॉन्च किए कई नए फीचर्स, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Motorola Edge S30 की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिलेगा Snapdragon 888+ प्रोसेसर

Realme GT 2 Pro होगा 9 दिसंबर को अनाउंस: जानें किसका होगा पहला Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 फोन

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 के साथ जुड़े नए फीचर्स, APK इस तरह करें डाउनलोड

आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Age of Gold bundle समेत ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Best Sellers