Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch soon in India, hints Amazon teaser

Expected to go up against OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is likely to house a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Image: Amazon India

A new Amazon teaser has revealed that Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will launch in India soon. This smartphone is likely to compete against the OnePlus 10 Pro that is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999. A few days back, Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi also tweeted about the smartphone hinting at the imminent launch.

Although the launch date has not been announced yet, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup. It might come in a black colour option and is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company is promoting this handset as “The Showstopper”.

For the unversed, Xiaomi 12 series has already debuted in China and global markets. It is expected that the India variant will also come with the same specifications.

Xiaomi 12 Pro expected specifications

The highlight of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is its camera. The device features a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with 1/1.28-inch large sensor. The setup uses a 7-element lens with ƒ/1.9 aperture with OIS.  The phone also gets a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary sensor uses a Sony IMX707 sensor. The phone supports nightmode on all three lenses.

The phone uses  a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED. The LTPO2 panel allows adaptive refresh rate to as low as 1Hz. This is expected to serve a good batter life. The phone will also get 480Hz of touch sampling rate to provide a better gaming experience. To add to that, the phone also get dual speakers with sound by Harmon Kardon and it also supports Dolby Atmos.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4,600 mAh battery. The battery can be charged in minutes using the 120W charger. According to Xiaomi, the 12 pro can be charged to 100 percent in 18 minutes under the Boost Mode. Under the standard mode it will charge to 100 percent in 24 minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 8:45 PM IST

