News

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge users to get YouTube Premium subscription for free: Here’s how

Mobiles

Xiaomi said that this offer is available only for those device owners who have purchased their eligible Xiaomi smartphones on or after February 1, 2022.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi is giving select device owners and potential buyers a free subscription of YouTube Premium. The company today announced that it has partnered with YouTube Premium as a part of which it is offering eligible device owners up to three months of YouTube Premium subscription for free. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now selling at a discount of up to Rs 10,000: Check details

The company said that owners of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, and Xiaomi 11i series which includes the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and the Xiaomi 11i a three months subscription to YouTube Premium. In addition to this, the company is offering the owners of the Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11s, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 a two month subscription of YouTube Premium. Also Read - Amidst strong scrutiny, Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain

Who is eligible?

But there’s a catch. Xiaomi said that this offer is available only for those device owners who have purchased their eligible Xiaomi smartphones on or after February 1, 2022. The company also said that eligible customers will be able to avail this offer on eligible devices between June 6, 2022, and February 28, 2023 at 11:59pm PST or March 1 at 11:29PM. Once the offer three-month time period expires, users will be billed Rs 129 per month on a recurring monthly basis. Alternatively, they can opt to cancel the subscription. Also Read - Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

There’s more. YouTube said that only the first-time YouTube Red, Music Premium, YouTube Premium and Google Play Music subscribers are eligible for free trials. Also, the free trial includes a subscription to the standard tier of YouTube Premium.

To redeem this offer, eligible device owners will have to buy one of the eligible device, open the YouTube app, tap on the Try YouTube Premium offer and tap the on-screen instructions to redeem the offer.

YouTube Premium plans

It is worth noting that the standard YouTube Premium subscription costs Rs 129 per month. Alternatively, users can opt for standard yearly subscription that costs Rs 1,290 annually. There is also a family subscription plan that costs Rs 189 per month. Users can add up to five family members this way. Lastly, there is a monthly plan for students that costs Rs 79 per month.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 6:51 PM IST

