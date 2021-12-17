Xiaomi 12 renders hints at triple camera setup and an alleged special coating: Check specifications, features, price, more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to unveil its Xiaomi 12 lineup soon. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be the high-end smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, which could be unveiled along with other Xiaomi 12 series smartphones soon. The company is expected to bring a new design language and top-of-the-line specifications to the upcoming series. The smartphones expected to launch under the series are Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and Xiaomi 12 12 Ultra Enhanced edition. The flagship lineup could debut in the first half of next year. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

Xiaomi 12 specifications (rumored)

At present, the company has not made any official information related to this smartphone, but now new renders have been leaked via OnLeaks and Zoutons. These renders suggest that the vanilla Xiaomi 12 will feature a triple camera setup paired with an LED flash and, interestingly, an additional sensor which could be a laser or mic. According to the leaks, the phone will be equipped with a 50 MP camera, but it’s unclear which sensor it will use. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Ultra design revealed via leaked Protective cases: Check specs, design, price, more

The concept renders showcase the triple camera setup and an alleged special coating which is yet to be confirmed. The smartphone may get a 6.2” display and a 1080p+ resolution as far as other renders are concerned. The upcoming smartphone was certified with a 4,500 mAh battery, supporting 67W fast charging. Also Read - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X spotted at TENAA: Know details

However, the renders from Zoutons suggest that the smartphone could come with 100W charging and a 5,000 mAh battery. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the series.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications (rumored)

Earlier alleged 3D concept renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been shared by tipster Parvez Khan aka Technizo Concept, in collaboration with LetsGoDigital. As per leaks, the upcoming Xiaomi phone will feature a round-shaped camera module. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra may feature a quad rear camera setup. If this turns out to be accurate, the smartphone could come with an upgrade compared to the previous versions that came with a triple rear camera setup.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is rumored to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera setup module along with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a periscope telephoto zoom camera.