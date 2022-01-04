comscore Xiaomi 12 series global launch tipped, India launch imminent
Xiaomi 12 series global launch tipped, India launch imminent

Xiaomi 12 series that include Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X likely to mark global debut by February-end or early March.

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 series was officially introduced in China last month and new reports indicate that the smartphones might pave the way to other global markets including India soon. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X India launch tipped: Here’s everything you need to know

Known tipster Mukul Sharma in collaboration with MySmartPrice has revealed the Xiaomi 12 series global launch timeline. As per the leakster, the trio that includes Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X will be brought to markets outside China by February-end or early March. As per the leak, the India launch will happen soon after the global debut, mostly likely in April. Also Read - Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

Xiaomi 12 series specs, features

To recall, Xiaomi 12 Pro, the flagship in the new smartphone series was launched with a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The panel has a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch resistance. Also Read - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

The handset is among the first to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The chipset is paired with up 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that support 120W fast charging solution. Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Xiaomi’s IR blaster.

As for Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi has integrated Snapdragon 870 SoC at the helm. The phone features a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and offers a triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12, the compact among the three has a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with an under-display fingerprint reader and has Gorilla Glass Victus added protection. Similar to Xiaomi 12 Pro, the phone has Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 onboard. It gets a new 50-megapixel (Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS) triple rear camera setup. The device also has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with support for Hi-Res audio. Other aspects include- 5G connectivity, NFC, and WiFi 6E support.

  Published Date: January 4, 2022 11:25 AM IST

