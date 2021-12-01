Qualcomm has unveiled the new flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and during the event, the company also unveiled that Xiaomi will be one of the OEMs to adopt the new chipset early on. Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun made the announcement at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Also Read - Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021: Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention

Xiaomi 12 series has been announced and it is set to feature the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company is expected to launch multiple devices in the new flagship series and at least one of them will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.



To vote for other categories click here Also Read - Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset: Check features

Qualcomm, during the summit, also revealed other smartphone manufacturers that will be using the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will be featured on smartphones made by Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Xiaomi’s Lei Jun announced that it’s Xiaomi 12 series smartphone will be the first to launch a device with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In a tweet he stated, “Qualcomm has always been one of the most important partners of Xiaomi. Today I’m proud to announce that after months of joint effort between Xiaomi and Qualcomm, Xiaomi 12 Series will be the world’s first smartphones powered by the new @Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 mobile platform.”

Realme GT 2 Pro also confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 chip

Apart from Xiaomi, Realme also announced that the GT 2 Pro will be one of the first devices to sport the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new device will be the company’s first ultra-premium flagship device which will take on others in the segment such as OnePlus and Samsung.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset comes with numerous enhancements in processing power, connectivity, AI, camera and security. The chip will allow 8K HDR recording and it also comes with an always-on ISP that will allow instant face unlock feature.