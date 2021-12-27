Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi will be launching its next-gen Xiaomi 12 series in China on December 28. The series will reportedly include the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra and one other model. Just a day before the launch, the company has released multiple teaser posters of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro on the Chinese social media website, Weibo. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

The company has confirmed that the upcoming series will come with a Surge P1 chip for power management. Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the vanilla model will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the Pro variant will feature a dual-core four-unit speaker system, tuned by Harmon Kardon and 120W fast charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch

The Surge P1 chip has been developed in-house, for power management with support for up to 120W fast charging. Xiaomi 12 will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with generative adversarial network (GAN)-based filters. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

According to an earlier report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi 12 series will be using screens from TCL Huaxing T4 production line with 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming, and 12-bit colour. Apart from this, Xiaomi 12 will get an exclusive custom-made “premium-crafted” curved 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a centrally placed hole punch.

Separately, tipster Zealer has posted hands-on images of the Xiaomi 12 phones on Weibo showcasing three different colour variants of all the devices.

Xiaomi 12 series will be the company’s first handsets to get rid of the Mi moniker, and use the complete Xiaomi name instead. The Xiaomi 12 series will be a successor to the Mi 11 series, which was launched last year.

In other news, alongside the Xiaomi 12 series, the company will also be launching its latest MIUI 13 Android skin. It has already been revealed that the new UI will bring in a host of performance improvements and visual changes. The new MIUI version apart from performance boosts will also come with privacy and security enhancements.