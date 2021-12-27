comscore Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
News

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will come with a Surge P1 chip for power management that will support for 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Weibo

(Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi will be launching its next-gen Xiaomi 12 series in China on December 28. The series will reportedly include the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra and one other model. Just a day before the launch, the company has released multiple teaser posters of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro on the Chinese social media website, Weibo. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

The company has confirmed that the upcoming series will come with a Surge P1 chip for power management. Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the vanilla model will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, the Pro variant will feature a dual-core four-unit speaker system, tuned by Harmon Kardon and 120W fast charging support. Also Read - Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch

The Surge P1 chip has been developed in-house, for power management with support for up to 120W fast charging. Xiaomi 12 will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with generative adversarial network (GAN)-based filters. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

According to an earlier report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi 12 series will be using screens from TCL Huaxing T4 production line with 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming, and 12-bit colour. Apart from this, Xiaomi 12 will get an exclusive custom-made “premium-crafted” curved 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a centrally placed hole punch.

Separately, tipster Zealer has posted hands-on images of the Xiaomi 12 phones on Weibo showcasing three different colour variants of all the devices.

Xiaomi 12 series will be the company’s first handsets to get rid of the Mi moniker, and use the complete Xiaomi name instead. The Xiaomi 12 series will be a successor to the Mi 11 series, which was launched last year.

In other news, alongside the Xiaomi 12 series, the company will also be launching its latest MIUI 13 Android skin. It has already been revealed that the new UI will bring in a host of performance improvements and visual changes. The new MIUI version apart from performance boosts will also come with privacy and security enhancements.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 10:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

News

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Entertainment

How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone-idea (Vi) discontinues two most popular prepaid plans: Check details

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series camera specs ahead of December 28 launch
Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

Opinions

Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?
Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Mobiles

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

हिंदी समाचार

स्मार्टफोन की दुनिया में तहलका मचाने आ रहा Xiaomi का धांसू फोन, Android 12 के साथ कल होगा पेश

राजधानी में इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों की संख्या में होगा इजाफा, प्रदूषण पर लगेगी लगाम

फ्री फायर में आज फ्री में मिलेंगे ये धांसू आइटम, रिडीम करें लेटेस्ट एक्टिव कोड

200Km तक रेंज और 70kmph तक टॉप स्पीड वाले Okaya Faast इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर को मात्र 1999 रुपये में करें बुक, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

ऐयरटेल का शानदार प्लान, 6 रुपये से कम में 1GB डेटा का लाभ

Latest Videos

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch
India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

News

India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list
Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

News

Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

News

Foxconn plant that makes iPhone 12 in India will be shut for 3 more days

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers