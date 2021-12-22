Xiaomi 12 series to launch on December 28, design teased by the company: Check features, specifications, price, more

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone soon. Apart from Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra can be launched under the company’s next latest series. The tech giant will launch the Xiaomi 12 series in the Chinese market on December 28. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

The tech giant has shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo on Tuesday ahead of the official launch. Additionally, Xiaomi 12 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with several key specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 render leaked: Device gets updated design with new rectangular camera module

Recently the phones were spotted on TENAA and 3C certification website, where it was revealed that the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro would be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors. In contrast, the Snapdragon 870 processor can be found in the Xiaomi 12X phone. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

Geekbench score

Xiaomi 12 Pro scored 1,224 points and 3,823 points in single- and multi-core tests, respectively on Geekbench. The upcoming smartphones will run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and 12GB of RAM as per the listing. In addition, the listing also reveals that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will power the flagship smartphones.

Specifications (expected)

Slim bezels and punch-hole design display with in-display fingerprint sensor will be seen in Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. The displays found in all three smartphones will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In Xiaomi 12X and 12, the company will offer 6.28 inches and 6.2 inches Full HD + AMOLED displays. At the same time, a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display will be available in the 12 Pro. If the leaked reports are believed, the company can offer an under-display front camera in the 12 Pro.

As far as camera features are concerned, it is believed that Xiaomi 12 could be equipped with 50 megapixels primary camera with Dual LED flash. The smartphone will have a hole-punch design for the selfie camera located in the middle of the display. The vanilla Xiaomi 12 will get a curved display with a resolution of full-HD Plus (1,920×1,080 pixels). As per leaks, the smartphone will get an in-built fingerprint sensor.