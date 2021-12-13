Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Ultra design revealed: Check specs, design, price, more details

Protective cases of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra have leaked online. The cases also showcase the camera placement for the three Xiaomi smartphones. As per previous reports, which hinted that the Xiaomi 12 series could be launched later this month. Also Read - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X spotted at TENAA: Know details

If leaked reports are to be believed, then these smartphones of Xiaomi can be launched on December 28. With this, the design of the rear panel of this smartphone has come to the fore.

Specifications

According to the latest reports, the camera designs of all these three smartphones will be similar. However, their size will be different. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra case is seen with a circular camera with several sensors and an LED flashlight on the cutout.

As per a report by MyDrivers, the camera module of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will house a larger primary camera sensor along with auxiliary camera sensors. The rear panels of both show that they will be given dual-LED flash.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the most premium smartphone of this series which will be offered with a futuristic design and circular camera module design. This render shows eight holes in it, in which the camera sensor, microphone, and dual-LED flash will be seen. As far as the camera, a 108-megapixel primary camera can be seen on Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Talking about the overall rear design, the design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone will be similar to the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus. The periscope camera and telephoto camera will be given in the camera module of this smartphone. Curve screen and punch hole camera setup will be provided in Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 120W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone can also have an in-display fingerprint sensor given to the phone.