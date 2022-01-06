comscore Xiaomi 12 Ultra might launch with 50MP camera: Check specifications, price, features, more
Xiaomi 12 Ultra might debut with 50MP primary camera: Check details

The latest leaks come from the Digital Chat Station, which revealed that the upcoming flagship smartphone would stick to the 50MP primary camera.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been in the news for a long time. Many claims suggest that the phone will be the next high-end Android smartphone from the company. A piece of new information has revealed that a 50-megapixel primary camera can be given in the phone and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

The latest leaks come from the Digital Chat Station, which revealed that the upcoming flagship smartphone would stick to the 50MP primary camera. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series design teased ahead of the December 28 launch

According to the earlier report, Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The devices will be considered the most flagship devices of the year 2022. Talking about the camera, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra can come with the quad rear camera setup equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. In addition, a 48-megapixel camera 2X zoom, 48-megapixel camera 5x zoom, and 48-megapixel camera 10x zoom sensor can be given. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 render leaked: Device gets updated design with new rectangular camera module

Talking about selfies, the company can offer a 20-megapixel in-screen front camera in the 12 Ultra. This flagship phone of Xiaomi can be equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging in it. This phone will work on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS as far as the OS is concerned.

The company can offer a 6.8-inch QHD + display with 1440×2560 pixel resolution. This display can come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 509ppi. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is rumored to sport an all-screen design with thin bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. This phone of Xiaomi will be equipped with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for its single 12GB+256GB storage variant. The price of the phone can be around 70 thousand rupees in India. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra may be exclusively limited to China and introduced in the second quarter of 2022.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2022 9:29 AM IST

