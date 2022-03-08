xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Several leaks have come to the fore about Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The recent leaks suggested that the smartphone would come with four cameras with Sony’s new IMX8xx camera sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro Europe price leak ahead of the global launch: Check details

The company can offer a 6.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 2K resolution in Xiaomi 12 Ultra. This display can come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. This display given in the phone can be equipped with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edge, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The company can launch this phone with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. As a processor, the company can offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in this phone. As far as camera features are concerned, it can come with a triple camera setup housing a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.

Additionally, a 32-megapixel front camera is expected to be available in this phone for photography. To give power to the phone, a 4860mAh battery can be provided with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, options like Type-C port can be found in this phone with 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. As far as the price is concerned, it can come with a price tag of around Rs 70,000 in India.

To recall, earlier leaks suggested that it can be offered with two variants – Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition. These phones have been spotted with Hollywood movie characters codenamed Thor and Loki.

Tipster Digital Chat Station earlier shared the battery specifications of this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to the tipster, the forthcoming smartphone Xiaomi 12 Ultra will pack a 4,860mAh battery. This battery will come with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

In contrast, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched with 67W fast charging support. Another handset of the Xiaomi 12 series, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, was found with a 4,600mAh battery and 120W fast wired charging support.