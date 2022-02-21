comscore Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Here’s what to expect
Xiaomi 12 Ultra tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC: Check details

The Digital Chat Station has revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. The device has been recently spotted with an unnamed Qualcomm SM8475 SoC.

xiaomi 12

Image: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is soon to unveil its much-awaited smartphone Xiaomi 12 series. No official information has been given by the company about the phone’s global launch date yet. It is believed that this phone can enter the market in late February or early March. As per leaks, the series will comprise three models, including vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. There could be an affordable version- The Xiaomi 12X. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 7 to likely join Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro

To recall, the company has already launched the series in China. The Digital Chat Station has revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+. The device has been recently spotted with an unnamed Qualcomm SM8475 SoC. The current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has the model number SM8450. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Ultra might debut with 50MP primary camera: Check details

Qualcomm’s upcoming high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus is rumored to use TSMC’s 4 nm process node. The reports further state that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will be manufactured in TSMC’s facilities and arrive as early as Q3, 2022. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series global launch tipped, India launch imminent

Price

Xiaomi 12 is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB, CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,900) for 8GB + 256GB, and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,600) for the top-end 12GB + 256GB.

However, Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in China at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,100) for the 8GB + 128GB, CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,600) for 8GB + 256GB, and CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 63,300) for 12GB + 256GB.

Talking about Xiaomi 12X, it starts with CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,500) for the 8GB + 128GB, CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for 8GB + 256GB, and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,500) for 12GB + 256GB.

Specifications

To recall, the tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the battery specification of this upcoming smartphone of Xiaomi on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to the tipster, the upcoming smartphone Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by a 4,860mAh battery. This battery will come with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. In contrast, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched with 67W fast charging support. Xiaomi 12 Pro, another handset of the Xiaomi 12 Series, was launched with a 4,600mAh battery and 120W fast wired charging support.

Talking about the display, the phone has a 6.28-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Apart from this, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which has 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. For photography, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. A 32-megapixel camera has been given in the phone for selfies and video calling.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 8:57 AM IST

