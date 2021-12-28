Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro launched alongside MIUI 13 but no sign of Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi has finally launched its Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro smartphones in the China market. Both the devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will compete with the likes of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones, which will launch in early January. The company also introduced a third smartphone at the event, dubbed Xiaomi 12X. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra was largely missing from the event, and is expected to launch at a separate event. Also Read - Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch to debut alongside MIUI 13, Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price

Xiaomi 12 is priced at Yuan 3,699 (approximately Rs 43,362) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 3,999 (approximately Rs 46,879) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Yuan 4,399 (approximately Rs 51,568) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 series to come with Surge P1 chip, key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Yuan 4,699 (approximately Rs 55,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant, at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 58,600) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and at Yuan 5,399 (approximately Rs 63,290) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch MIUI 13 tomorrow: Here's a look at everything we know about it

The company has not revealed when the device will be made available in the international markets including India.

Xiaomi 12: Specifications

Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has used a 12-bit panel on the phone with A+ rating from DisplayMate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and it runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The speakers on the Xiaomi 12 are tuned by Harman Kardon and bring support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The device features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, and a tertiary telephoto lens. At the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sample rate. The device uses a 10-bit panel with a resolution of 3,200×1,440 pixels. The device is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s latest MIUI 13 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

It features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor. At the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.