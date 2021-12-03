comscore Xiaomi 12 series is expected to release on December 28
News

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro might launch by the end of this month

Mobiles

A new image shared by tipster Passerby (translated) on Weibo revealed that the Xiaomi 12 smartphone might come with a large cutout for the main wide-angle camera. The image also suggests that there are two smaller cutouts for an ultra-wide-angle and a macro shooter.

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 12 series that is likely to include Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro at the end of this month globally. As per a tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Xiaomi is expected to launch this smartphone series on December 28. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will be powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone series is also expected to run on MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Android flagships confirmed to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: Realme GT 2 Pro, iQOO 9 series, Xiaomi 12, and more

The report reveals that the three Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are codenamed L3A, L3 and L2 respectively. A new image shared by tipster Passerby (translated) on Weibo revealed that the Xiaomi 12 smartphone might come with a large cutout for the main wide-angle camera. The image also suggests that there are two smaller cutouts for an ultra-wide-angle and a macro shooter. The smartphone’s camera module also houses a flash. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 could become first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

As per an earlier report, the Xiaomi series is expected to come with a 200-megapixel main camera. The company has been rumoured to include a 200-megapixel camera in its future smartphone, including the Mi 12 Ultra. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscopic 10X lens too, besides the one rated at 200-megapixel. The Xiaomi 12 is likely to get a macro camera and a depth sensor alongside. However, the configuration remains unknown. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

The phones are also expected to come with LPDDR5X RAM, which is touted to come with a maximum data transfer rate of 8,533 Mbps, which is more than the current LPDDR4X RAM. The phones are also expected to come with a 120Hz display, 120W fast charging capabilities, a number of new camera features, and more high-end features. We can expect dual displays for the Mi 12 Ultra too.

Since we don’t have official details on this, we need to wait for Xiaomi to release some. Hence, stay tuned to this space for more updates.

  Published Date: December 3, 2021 6:46 PM IST

