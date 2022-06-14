Xiaomi is expected to launch two new smartphones namely Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro soon. While Xiaomi 12S Pro has received the China 3C certification and has appeared several times online, Xiaomi 12S has been spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbenck. The listing on the website has revealed key details including Android OS, RAM, model number and processor details. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is now selling at Rs 28,999 on Amazon, down from Rs 39,999

The two Xiaomi handsets are expected to launch some time towards the end of this year.

Xiaomi 12S expected specifications

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Xiaomi 12S has been spotted with the model number 2206123SC. The "C" at the end of the number indicates China-only. On the Geekbench site, the smartphone has managed to score 1328 in the single-Core and 4234 in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench listing further reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 12 OS-based MIUI skin out of the box. As for the chipset, all we know so far is that it will be an octa-core processor where four cores will be clocked at 2.02 GHz, three at 2.75 GHz. It is expected that Xiaomi 12S will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, the listing also revealed that the phone will offer up to 12GB RAM.

It was earlier reported that Xiaomi 12S is likely to come with support for 67W fast charging and the Xiaomi 12S Pro will come with 120W fast charging support. On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. Xiaomi 12S might feature an AMOLED display that offers a 12Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone might be available in a Silver colour option.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra soon. It is expected to come with a red Leica logo on the back panel placed at the camera island. It might come with a punch hole curved AMOLED display. As for the rear camera, it is likely to feature a quad-camera setup. The smartphone might come in premium materials like leather, glass, or ceramic.