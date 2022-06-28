Xiaomi 12S launch date announced, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra also confirmed

Xiaomi 12S finally has a launch date. On Weibo — China’s alternative to Twitter, Xiaomi announced that it is not just a single phone, but an entire series comprising three phones. There is obviously the Xiaomi 12S. But there will also be a Xiaomi 12S Pro and a Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the latter being the highest-end among the three. Xiaomi’s new 12S series has been co-developed by the German camera company, Leica. That means some extra frills in the camera settings on the upcoming phones. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset spotted on Geekbench

The poster on Weibo confirms the Xiaomi 12S series will arrive on July 4 in China. Since the company is teasing the launch for its home market, it is slightly unlikely to expect its debut in other markets, at least not initially. But chances are the Xiaomi 12S will arrive in international markets, considering the Xiaomi 12 flagship is available elsewhere. The launch event in China will begin at 7 pm local time. Since there is no venue mentioned, it could be an online-only event.

Xiaomi 12S series specifications

The Xiaomi 12S has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Some initial rumours suggested the new Leica-powered camera phone will come with a Dimensity 9000 Plus chip and use “Dimensity Edition” in its name to signify the processor. But Xiaomi’s announcement on Weibo does not talk about such a phone. What could be possible now is that the Xiaomi 12S, which is the base device in the series, uses the Dimensity chipset.

The other two phones in the series, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is the speculation right now and it has stemmed from the fact that Xiaomi’s launch precedes the launch of the ROG Phone 6, which was expected to be the world’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered phone. Although Xiaomi is unlikely to tout the new 12S series as gaming-centric, it might as well call it the utmost flagship phone simply for marketing purposes.

The attraction to the new phones will be Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica. This is the first time Xiaomi has co-developed phones with a camera company, but it is not a new thing in the tech world. Leica, in fact, has worked with smartphone brands such as Huawei, Sharp, and Panasonic. Xiaomi and Leica did not share specifics for their partnership, but I am assuming major, if not radical, upgrades to Xiaomi’s mobile photography capabilities.