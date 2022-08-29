comscore Xiaomi 12S Ultra successor will be available internationally, says CEO
Xiaomi 12S Ultra successor will be available internationally, says CEO Lei Jun

Since the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is an important phone, releasing it or its successor into global markets, such as India, makes sense.

Xiaomi’s chief executive officer Lei Jun made a big announcement last week. He said that the next Ultra phone in the company’s lineup will be available in “our global markets!” Jun did not mention a name, so it is unclear whether it will exactly be a successor to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra or the phone itself since globally Xiaomi 11 Ultra is the only Ultra phone. But it could mean that the successor to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be a global phone and not just limited to China. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra alternatives: OnePlus 10 Pro, Galaxy S22 and more

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is an important milestone in the company’s phone journey. The phone brings Xiaomi together with one of the most important camera companies, Leica. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, thus, is the company’s most powerful camera phone to date. And it is not just about the cameras. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is also a true flagship phone competing with the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 50MP cameras and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC unveiled

Why an Ultra?

Since the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is an important phone, releasing it or its successor into global markets makes sense. Xiaomi is going after global fans that it has managed to create with back-to-back launches of good smartphones. While China remains to be the company’s biggest market in terms of revenue, it has a significant presence in India and Europe. In India, Xiaomi is the biggest smartphone brand, retaining the top position in the market for more than two years.

While the said Ultra phone will bolster Xiaomi’s position in its two major global markets, it could also be a good opportunity for Xiaomi to finally enter the US as it did previously, only to end up getting into a series of issues with the US government. Xiaomi’s entry into the US is also important for customers there. The Android ecosystem is not as good in the US as it is in India. Blame it on the lack of diversity in the smartphone brands there.  After the departure of Huawei and some other Chinese brands, the Android phone market in the US is pretty much limited to the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 10:45 AM IST
