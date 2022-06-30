comscore Xiaomi 12S Ultra to launch with a 1-inch sensor that costs $15 million
News

Xiaomi 12S Ultra to launch with Sony IMX989 sensor that has a 1-inch sensor size

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12S Ultra will debut on July 4 with a 1-inch sensor developed by Sony. The sensor's development cost is said to be $15 million.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra 2

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 12S Ultra flagship smartphone on July 4. Before the phone makes its way to the consumers, it’s been marketed with big numbers that it comes with. So far, all we know is that the phone will offer efficient and powerful hardware, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and will have a new design coming with a gold-colored frame and a contrasting shade on the back panel. Rumors have also been floating regarding its cameras, however, nothing really was confirmed so far apart from knowing that it could feature a Leica branded optics. Also Read - Apple dominates list of top 10 best-selling smartphones, followed by Samsung, Xiaomi

Now, the company has revealed the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s cameras in full glory and it appears that it is the major highlight of the phone. The flagship smartphone is touted to come with a 1-inch sensor co-developed by Sony. The developing cost of this sensor is said to be a whopping $15 million and the cost was split between Sony and Xiaomi. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launches globally with Always-on-display and bigger screen

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Sony 1-inch sensor Also Read - Xiaomi 12S with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset spotted on Geekbench

This sensor size is used in the company’s new Sony IMX989 sensor. This is a flagship sensor by the brand and it is debuting on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

While the Sony IMX989 sensor with a 1-inch size does sound great, it is not the first 1-inch-sized sensor on smartphones. In the past, we have seen a 1-inch custom sensor on Sony Xperia Pro 1 and a 1-inch sensor made by an unknown brand on the Sharp Aquos R6.

However, both had their limitations as the one on the sony was a 12MP lens, while the one on the Sharp was a 20MP lens. With the new IMX989’s 1-inch sensor size it is expected to support better optics, and that said, we expect it to offer an overall better camera experience.

Previous leaks have suggested that the main lens used on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be a 50MP unit. This 50MP Sony IMX989 lens with the huge sensor size will be first in the market and that’s what Xiaomi seems to be betting on.

Although nothing is confirmed or revealed as to its features, we can still expect it to offer better and brighter photos as it will be able to take more light, thanks to its size.

Other than the main camera, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is expected to have two other lenses – a 48MP telephoto lens (5x optical zoom) and a 48MP ultra-wide lens – making the device have a total of three cameras. The cameras here will be branded by Leica optics.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 3:46 PM IST

